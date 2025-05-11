ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Recount sees Liberals take Quebec riding of Terrebonne by single vote

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

The federal Liberals are inching closer to a majority after winning the Terrebonne riding from the Bloc by one vote.


















