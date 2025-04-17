ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Quebec’s move to cut gasoline floor price won’t be felt at the pumps, experts say

By The Canadian Press

A Petro-Canada gas station is seen in Mulmur, Ont. on Sunday, October 27, 2024. The Quebec government's move to scrap its floor price on gasoline is an attempt to allay concerns about the high cost of fuel relative to other provinces, observers say — but one that's unlikely to bring prices down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















