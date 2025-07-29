ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Quebec’s Auditor General to audit province’s funding of companies like Northvolt

By The Canadian Press

Published

The heat is rising for Quebec Premier François Legault as opposition parties demand more answers about his government's investment in the planned Northvolt battery factory near Montreal. The entrance to Northvolt is shown in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, east of Montreal, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















