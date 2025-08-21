ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Quebec wants to cut by 10% premature deaths linked to social, economic status

By The Canadian Press

Published

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé speaks at a legislature committee at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.