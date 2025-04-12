Montreal

Quebec teen, 15, dies after falling into silo at closed factory in Shawinigan, Que

By The Canadian Press

Published

Quebec provincial police say a 15-year-old girl has died after a fall at the site of a shuttered factory in Shawinigan, northeast of Montreal.A Surete du Quebec police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi