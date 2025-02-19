ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Quebec tables bill to limit strikes; union says it's a 'declaration of war'

By The Canadian Press

Published

Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet rises in the legislature in Quebec City, Oct. 8, 2024. The Quebec government has tabled a new bill to limit the duration of strikes and lockouts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.