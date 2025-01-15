ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Quebec measles outbreak grows to 11 cases; officials warn of thousands of exposures

Published

The Quebec government says thousands of people might have been exposed to measles at a Laval shopping mall.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.