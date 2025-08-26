ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Quebec energy deal is chief election issue for Newfoundland and Labrador premier

By The Canadian Press

Published

Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador John Hogan speaks to media prior to the first minister’s meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.