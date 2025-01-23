PWHL’s Montreal Victoire to host Boston Fleet at Bell Centre on March 1

Montreal Victoire's Lina Ljungblom (25) moves in on Boston Fleet goaltender Emma Soderberg during second period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. The Montreal Victoire will host the Boston Fleet in a Professional Women's Hockey League game at the Bell Centre on March 1. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)