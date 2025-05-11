ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Prince Owusu’s goal leads Montreal to first win of MLS season, 1-0 over NYCFC

By The Associated Press

Published

New York City FC's Agustin Ojeda, centre, fights for the ball with CF Montreal's Dante Sealy, left, and Hannes Wolf, right, during an MLS soccer match on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.