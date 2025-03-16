ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Prime Minister Mark Carney marches in Montreal's St. Patrick's Day parade celebration

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney meets young members of the crowd during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Montreal, Saturday, March 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















