ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Pride festivals: breaking the isolation of LGBTQ+ people in rural areas

By The Canadian Press

Published

People march during the Val-d'Or Pride Festival in Val-d'Or, Abitibi-Témiscamingue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout/ Alain R. Amagraphe (Mandatory credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.