Montreal

Poulin nets winner as Victoire edge Sceptres 3-1

By The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal Victoire's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates her goal against the Toronto Sceptres with Anna Wilgren (5) and Jennifer Gardiner (12) during second period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe



















