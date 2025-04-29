ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Panthers can eliminate Lightning, Capitals look to close out Canadiens and Blues-Jets reaches Game 5

By The Associated Press

Published

Washington Capitals' Andrew Mangiapane (88) and Montreal Canadiens' David Savard (58) collide against the boards during second period NHL playoff action in Montreal on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.