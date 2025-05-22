ADVERTISEMENT

Business

New report casts doubt on revival of Quebec LNG project

By The Canadian Press

Published

Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform of a natural gas pipeline terminus in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.