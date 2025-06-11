ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Negotiations expected to resume as Montreal public transit strike enters third day

By The Canadian Press

Published

Special constables from the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) lock the doors to the Metro station as Metro and buses discontinue service due to the strike by maintenance workers in Montreal on Monday, June 9, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.