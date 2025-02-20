Muhammad, Shevchenko to defend their titles at UFC 315 in May in Montreal

Valentina (Bullet) Shevchenko, left, fights Alexa Grasso in a women's flyweight mixed martial arts title bout during UFC 306 at the Sphere, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. UFC 315 in Montreal will feature two championship bouts with Belal (Remember The Name) Muhammad and Shevchenko putting their titles on the line May 10 at the Bell Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP