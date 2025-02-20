ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Muhammad, Shevchenko to defend their titles at UFC 315 in May in Montreal

By The Canadian Press

Published

Valentina (Bullet) Shevchenko, left, fights Alexa Grasso in a women's flyweight mixed martial arts title bout during UFC 306 at the Sphere, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. UFC 315 in Montreal will feature two championship bouts with Belal (Remember The Name) Muhammad and Shevchenko putting their titles on the line May 10 at the Bell Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.