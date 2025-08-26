ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Montreal’s LaSalle College classes resume, impasse endures with Quebec over $30M fine

By The Canadian Press

Published

LaSalle College is seen in Montreal on July 11, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.