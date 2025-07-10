ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Montreal home sales up in June as median price rises around 7% from last year: board

By The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal-area home sales were up in June compared with the same month a year ago, as prices rose around seven per cent across all housing types. A real estate sign is posted outside a home in Pointe-Claire, a city in Montreal's West Island, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.