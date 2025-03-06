ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Montreal Gaelic sports club won't partake in U.S. competitions, citing LGBTQ+ safety

By The Canadian Press

Published

A man holds a flag on a hockey stick during the Pride parade in Toronto on June 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.