ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Montreal designer who created stunning worlds in 'Dune: Part Two' is set for another Oscar whirlwind

By The Canadian Press

Published

Director Denis Villeneuve, right, and production designer Patrice Vermette are seen in an undated handout set still production image from the film "Dune: Part 2." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Warner Bros. Pictures, Niko Tavernise, *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.