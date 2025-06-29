ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Montreal beats New York City FC 1-0 on Victor Loturi’s goal to net first home win

By The Associated Press

Published

New York City FC goalie Tomas Romero stops CF Montreal's Prince Owusu advance on net during second half MLS action In Montreal, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press)


















