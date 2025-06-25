ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Montreal asking rents up nearly 71% in six years, according to Statistics Canada

By The Canadian Press

Published

A new Statistics Canada report says asking rent in Montreal has risen by nearly 71 per cent since 2019. The Montreal skyline as seen from Mount Royal on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.