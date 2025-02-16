ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Ljungblom scores twice as Montreal Victoire downs New York Sirens 6-2

By Jordan Stoopler, The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal Victoire's Mariah Keopple (2) scores on New York Sirens' Corinne Schroeder (30) during first period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Saturday February 15, 2025. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press)



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.