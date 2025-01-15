ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Lion Electric's customers worried about what comes next amid company's struggles

By Maura Forrest, The Canadian Press

Published

A LionC fully electric school bus is seen at an event promoting the Greening Government Fund, which provides funding to federal departments and agencies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in their operations, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.