ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Lightning hang on for 5-3 win over Canadiens in final game before 4 Nations

By The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes is scored on by Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point, not shown, during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press) (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.