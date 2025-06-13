ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Lance Stroll fights through wrist injury to race at home Grand Prix in Montreal

By The Canadian Press

Published

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, of Canada, takes part in a press conference at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov


















