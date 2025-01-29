ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Kyle Connor scores a pair to lead the Jets to 4-1 win over the Canadiens

By The Associated Press

Published

Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) is checked into the boards by Winnipeg Jets' Dylan DeMelo (2) during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)