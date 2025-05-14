ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

‘It was so legit’: 70-year-old Côte Saint-Luc woman defrauded in convincing phone scam

By Marisela Amador

Published

Arlene Goldberg, a 70-year-old from Côte Saint-Luc, says a scammer posing as her bank duped her out of thousands by making the call look official (Credit: Shutterstock)