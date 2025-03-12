ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Industry group says Trump tariffs could destroy U.S. demand for aluminum

By The Canadian Press

Published

An aerial view of Alubar, an aluminum rod manufacturer in Bécancour, Que., on March 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.