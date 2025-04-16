ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

In Quebec, lifelong sovereigntists hold their noses to vote Liberal

Published

Many Quebecers cool to Conservatives seem to be ready to vote Liberal in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of tariffs and annexation.


















