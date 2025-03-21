ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Horvat's overtime goal and Sorokin's 38 saves and 2 assists lift Islanders to 4-3 win over Canadiens

By The Associated Press

Published

New York Islanders' Bo Horvat celebrates with teammates Tony DeAngelo (4), Casey Cizikas (53) and Noah Dobson (8) after scoring the game-winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.