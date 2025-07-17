ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Frustrated by stalled talks, STM maintenance workers consider strike action

By The Canadian Press

Published

Bruno Jeannotte, president of the Montreal Transit Union, addresses journalists to denounce the lack of progress in negotiations between the STM and its maintenance employees during a demonstration held on Thursday, Jul 17, 2025. (The Canadian Press/Pierre Saint-Arnaud) (Pierre Saint-Arnaud/THE CANADIAN PRESS)