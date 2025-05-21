ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Forge FC edges CF Montreal in first leg of Telus Canadian Championship quarterfinal

By The Canadian Press

Published

Rezart Rama (24) of Hamilton Forge FC jumps for a ball with Tom Pearce (3) of CF Montreal during first half Canadian Championship quarterfinal soccer action in Hamilton on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.