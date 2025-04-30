ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Filmmaker Shawn Levy to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame

By The Canadian Press

Published

Director Shawn Levy signs an autograph for fans during the red carpet event to promote his latest movie "Deadpool & Wolverine" in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The movie is to be released in the country on July 24. (Ahn young-joon/AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.