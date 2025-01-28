ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Fatal poisoning near Montreal highlights danger of carbon monoxide leaks, expert says

By The Canadian Press

Published

A clinical toxicologist says the death of a man in his 60s from a carbon monoxide leak south of Montreal highlights the dangers of the potentially deadly gas. Longueuil police vehicles are parked in Longueuil, Que., Monday, March 4, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.