Don't take out anger at Trump by booing U.S. peewee hockey players: Quebec officials

Officials in Quebec City are reminding the public not to boo the 11-and-12-year American hockey players who will be in town for a prestigious international peewee tournament that begins next week. Ukraine and Boston Junior Bruins peewee teams stand together during the national anthems before their game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Quebec’s international peewee tournament in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)