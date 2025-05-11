ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Della Maddalena wrests welterweight championship from Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

By The Associated Press

Published

Jack Della Maddalena, right, lands a kick to Belal Muhammad during their UFC 315 mixed martial arts welterweight title bout in Montreal, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press) (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)


















