ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Couche-Tard signs non-disclosure agreement with Seven & i amid takeover discussions

By The Canadian Press

Published

A Couche-Tard sign is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it has signed a non-disclosure agreement with Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. amid its pursuit to acquire the Japanese parent company of 7-Eleven. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.