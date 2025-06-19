ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Climate activist throws paint on Picasso painting at Montreal museum

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.