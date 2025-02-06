ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

CFL slaps defensive lineman Lemon with second suspension for positive drug test

By The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon (0) scores a touchdown after a fumble by Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum, not shown, during second half CFL football action in Ottawa on Sept. 30, 2023. The CFL has slapped American defensive lineman Lemon with an additional two-game suspension for violating its drug policy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.