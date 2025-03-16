ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

CF Montreal's Sirois, DC United's Joon Hong duel to scoreless draw

By The Canadian Press

Published

CF Montréal forward Prince Owusu, right, kicks the ball against D.C. United defender Kye Rowles, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.