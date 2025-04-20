ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

CF Montreal doing ‘a lot right,’ just not scoring

By The Canadian Press

Published

CF Montreal's Samuel Piette, left, moves in on Orlando City's Ivan Angulo during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, April 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.