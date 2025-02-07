CF Montreal beefs up defence with additions of Petrasso, Craig

Orlando City's Luca Petrasso, left, moves the ball toward the goal past Philadelphia Union's Nathan Harriel during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. CF Montréal announced Friday that it has added Canadian defender Petrasso and American defender Brandan Craig. Both players are signed through 2025, with options for 2026 and 2027 on Petrasso's deal and an additional option year for Craig. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Raoux