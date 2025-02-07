ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

CF Montreal beefs up defence with additions of Petrasso, Craig

By The Canadian Press

Published

Orlando City's Luca Petrasso, left, moves the ball toward the goal past Philadelphia Union's Nathan Harriel during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. CF Montréal announced Friday that it has added Canadian defender Petrasso and American defender Brandan Craig. Both players are signed through 2025, with options for 2026 and 2027 on Petrasso's deal and an additional option year for Craig. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Raoux


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.