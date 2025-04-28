ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Capitals and Canadiens fined $25K each as their 1st-round series gets increasingly feisty

By The Associated Press and Stephen Whyno

Published

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) flies into the Montreal Canadiens bench as he attempts to check Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier (45) during first period NHL playoff action in Montreal on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/ The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.