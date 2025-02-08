ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Canadiens try to end home skid in matchup with the Devils

By The Associated Press

Published

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes (75) stops a shot by New Jersey Devils' Timo Meier (28) during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press) (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.