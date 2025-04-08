ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Canadiens sign forward Tyler Thorpe to three-year entry-level contract

Published

Montreal Canadiens logo in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.