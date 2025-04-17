ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Canadiens finally clinch for playoffs after anxious week: ‘Makes it feel better’

By The Canadian Press and Daniel Rainbird

Updated

Published

Habs fans spilled out of the Bell Centre on April 16, 2025 after beating the Carolina Hurricanes and punching a ticket for the postseason.


















