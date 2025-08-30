Montreal

Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls more items containing pistachio in Quebec

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling more pistachio-containing products as part of an ongoing investigation into an active outbreak of the food-borne illness. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.