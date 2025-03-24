ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Canadian Elite Basketball League to host outdoor game in Montreal on May 23

By The Canadian Press

Published

A group led by general manager Joel Anthony has purchased the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Montréal Alliance. Official game ball of the CEBL sits courtside ahead of game action in Guelph, Ont., Thursday, May 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.